Italy: a cheese made buzz with a mozzarella stuffed with Nutella !

Alert to fans of Italy ! A cheese maker located in Apulia, had tried a new recipe ! Check out the mozzarrella stuffed with Nutella

Notice to fans of Nutella and mozza ! You have probably never thought of. But in Italy, a cheese mixed with your favorite dishes ! Check out the mozza stuffed to the chocolate spread Nutella ! MCE TV tells you more !

A NEW TAKES TO ADMIT RECIPE TRADITIONAL AND MODERN !

In Puglia, in the south of Italy, a cheese maker has tried a new experience ! It must be said, that the dishes, a traditional italians are sources of infinite creation ! Do you know the pizza kiwi ? Pizza tuna banana ? Pizza with pineapple ? Or even, the pizza fondue ? Thus, near the pizza with Nutella, discovers the mozza Nutella !

We grant you, the idea does not seem very tempting ! But the whole experience is worth being lived ! So why not try it ! The kapok tree from the south of Italy is not at its first experience ! In fact, it offers mozza stuffed with oregano, olives, ham, tuna etc. Garnish with the cheese and Nutella is the idea the more strange that he should have had !

Attention ! Do you not move up in Puglia for nothing ! Thus, the mozza stuffed with chocolate paste offered by the cheese maker can’t be purchased at the counter ! For the moment, it is necessary to order it on the internet ! Located in the south of Italy, the cheese is called ” Semeraro “. Thus, traditional dish, the mozza is part of the Italian culture !

As well, many of you bitched when they learned this new recipe ! At the base, the mozza is best eaten alone with olive oil, salt and pepper. It is also found in salad with vegetables ! It can also bring a touch of taste to the pizza ! You have understood, the mozza at a plot choice in Italian cuisine ! It should be respected ! And you, you would like to try the mozza nutella ?

