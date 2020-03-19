Italy announced the extension of the quarantine in April

Due to the ongoing epidemic of coronavirus, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte said that the quarantine in the country would be extended after April 3.

It is reported Corriera dela Serra.

“The measures taken, including termination of business activity, measures concerning the schools, you need to extend”, – said the head of the Italian government.

According to Conte, the government is willing to provide billions in public investment for activities to combat coronavirus.

He also added that the state managed to avoid the collapse of the health system, the restrictive measures work, and on their strengthening the Prime Minister said: now the management has no other long-term restrictive measures, but if the restrictions are not met, we will have to act.”