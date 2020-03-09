Italy came in first place in the mortality rate from coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Италия вышла на первое место по смертности от коронавируса

Italy ranks first in deaths from coronavirus, follows from the data of RIA “Novosti”.

In the country dies every 20 minutes infected: died of 4.96% from 7.3 per thousand cases.

On the second place Iran (3,96%), the third China (3,83%). The least mortality in South Korea, where die 0,68% infected.

December 31, 2019, the Chinese government announced the outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan. The causative agent is a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name Covid-2019. According to the latest data, has infected more than 107 thousand, died 3650 people.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article