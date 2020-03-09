Italy came in first place in the mortality rate from coronavirus
Italy ranks first in deaths from coronavirus, follows from the data of RIA “Novosti”.
In the country dies every 20 minutes infected: died of 4.96% from 7.3 per thousand cases.
On the second place Iran (3,96%), the third China (3,83%). The least mortality in South Korea, where die 0,68% infected.
December 31, 2019, the Chinese government announced the outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan. The causative agent is a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name Covid-2019. According to the latest data, has infected more than 107 thousand, died 3650 people.