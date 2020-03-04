Italy closed all schools and UNIVERSITIES due to coronavirus

Италия закрыла все школы и ВУЗЫ из-за коронавируса

The government of Italy in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus ordered from 5 March to close all schools and educational institutions, including universities, at least until mid-month. On it informs Agency ANSA.

l, announced the recommendations for the population. In particular, urged to stay at home for people over 75 years of age. The rest ordered to abandon the traditional kisses, hugs and handshakes at the meeting. The government advises to avoid crowded places and keep your distance from other people at least one meter. And at first, even the lungs, symptoms of the disease should isolate themselves.

