Italy closed down all schools due to coronavirus

The government of Italy on March 5, closes all schools across the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The ban will be in effect until March 15.

This was stated by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the Minister of education Lucia Azzolino, reports CNN.

Some international schools have already sent out letters informing parents and guardians that they will be closed as a precautionary measure from Thursday, March 5, and remote online training will start on Friday, March 6.

The extraordinary Commissioner and the head of civil protection of Italy, Angelo Borrelli evening of March 4 announced that as a result of COVID-19 died 107 Italians, according to ANSA.

The number of people infected with coronavirus new type has reached 2706, which is 443 more than on Tuesday. 276 of them were recovered, including 116. The increase in the number cured was 72,5%, the highest figure for the last few days.

About 297 infected Italians are in intensive care, 66 got there on March 4.

According to Borrelli, in hospitals at the moment are 1346 people.