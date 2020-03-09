Italy closed on quarantine 15 provinces

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte signed a decree that provides for the restriction on movement in Lombardy and 14 provinces due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. About it reports Corriere della Sera.

“In Italy from March 8 through April 3, will be closed for entry and exit: Lombardy, Parma, Piacenza, Rimini, Reggio Nell’emilia, Modena, Pesaro, Urbino, Padua, Treviso, Alessandria, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Novara, Vercelli and Asti. If necessary, these regions will be able to reallocate patients among themselves”, – stated in the message.

It is noted that entry and exit in these provinces will be allowed only in case of emergency.

According to the newspaper, the restrictive measures will affect about 10 million people, or more than a quarter of the entire population of Italy.