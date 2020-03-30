Italy falls the number of deaths from Chinese virus

The number of confirmed patients with coronavirus in Italy exceeded 100 000 people.

As reported by EP, the relevant information was published by the Department of civil protection of Italy.

In Italy since the beginning of the epidemic of the coronavirus fell ill 101 739 people during the last day recorded 4050 new cases (4.1% more than the day before).

Due to illness, died 11 591 people, including 812 in the last 24 hours (+ 7,5%). For the previous day died 756 people.

Today the country has recovered already 14 620 patients with coronavirus.

Currently in Italy 75 of the 528 people who test positive for coronavirus (figure 101 739 consider including the dead and those who recovered).

Among 27 patients, 795 patients admitted to hospital with symptoms 3981 of them are in intensive care, and 43 752 are in home isolation.

Among the regions leading in the number of cases remains Lombardy – 42,161 cases (+1154 a day, +2.8 percent). Followed by Emilia-Romagna – 13 531 patients (+412, + 3.1%), Veneto – 8724 (+366, + 4.4%) and Piedmont – 8712 (+506, + 6.2%).

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of health of Italy Pierpaolo Sileri announced that the country is approaching the peak of the epidemic. According to him, the next week, “max 10 days” is expected to reduce the number of new cases.