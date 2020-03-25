Italy has imposed fines of up to 3,000 euros for failing to comply with quarantine violators reveal with helicopters.

The Council of Ministers of Italy introduced tougher measures against violators of the quarantine. As announced by the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, approved fines of from 400 to 3,000 euros. This publication reports the Giornale di Sicilia. There will be no more warnings only fines, which apply to those who do not comply with restrictions on movement. If the violation is committed with the use of the vehicle, the penalty can be increased by a third.

For offenders monitored with helicopters. Drivers also stopped to check the patrol police.

Conte noted that the rules comply with the majority of the population, and he is proud of his compatriots.

Italy leads in the number of victims of coronavirus in the world, overtaking China. Died here already 6820 people. The total number of infected more than 69 thousand. It is not excluded that in reality this figure may be ten times more as testing is only performed to people with pronounced symptoms.

It is reported that France has also been monitoring the violators of the quarantine helicopters and drones. So, the helicopter parks already monitors the country’s capital of Paris.

