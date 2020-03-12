Italy shut down all the bars, restaurants and shops in addition to grocery and pharmacy

In an epidemic of coronavirus in Italy, where previously, the government restricted the movement of citizens across the country, banned public events and shut down all educational institutions, announced the closing of all bars, restaurants, hairdressers and shops — with the exception of grocery and pharmacies.

One day the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country increased by 31% to 827 people. The total number of infected exceeds 12 to 150 people. Across Europe registered more than 22 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus. And around the world have already been infected 112 thousand people.

As informs edition Daily Mail, the Italian doctors have announced that seats in the crowded intensive care units would be allocated primarily to younger people — those who have a higher chance to survive. The elderly medical assistance will be provided only to the extent possible, since the hospitals are sorely lacking.

