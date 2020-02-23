Italy took first place in the number of people infected with coronavirus in Europe

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Italy has reached 50 people. The country became the leader among other European countries according to the number of people infected with the virus COVID-19, reports TASS.

According to recent reports, doctors have identified 34 new cases of infection in the North of the Lombardy region, 11 in Central Veneto.

According to a member of the who Executive Board Walter Ricciardi, Italy also became the only EU country where there were no deaths after infection with the virus. The victims were 78-year-old man and an elderly woman.