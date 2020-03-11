ITF Irapuato: Astra Sharma v Katie Swan live stream, preview, betting tips

Astra Sharma v Katie Swan. Prediction for the match ITF Irapuato (March 11, 2020)

At the ITF tennis tournament in Mexico’s Irapuato on March 11 in the 1/8 final match, the first seeded Astra Sharma will play against Katie Swan. We offer a forecast for the winner of the meeting.

Astra Sharma

Australian tennis player Astra Sharma in 2019 seriously declared herself and entered the top 100 WTA ranking. It was then that Sharma took her title at the tournament in Irapuato and reached the finals of more prestigious competitions in Bogota.

Since the start of the 2020 season, Sharma has not been able to successfully perform. Only at the beginning of March in Monterrey was able to get into the main grid as a varnish-loser and went into the second round. Following Sharma came to Irapuato, where he defends points for last year’s title.

In the opening match, the Australian tennis player in two sets outplayed Kako (6-2, 7-6).

Katie Swan

The 20-year-old British spokeswoman Katie Swan has been coming to Irapuato for the fourth year in a row. On account of the tennis player two exits to the semifinals in this tournament.

By season, Swan only plays at the ITF. I have never won more than one match in the tournament bracket at three starts.

In the first round match in Irapuato, Swan confidently coped with Sanchez (6-0, 6-2).

Statistics

Between themselves, Sharma and Swan did not play.

In the 2020 season, Sharma held ten matches in which she won four victories.

Swan has won four out of seven games this season.

Forecast

Astra Sharma takes a higher place in the WTA ranking, protects points for last year’s title, and recently entered the top 100. Tennis player is in the role of a small favorite of bookmakers. We expect that Sharma will be able to defeat Swan. The representative of the UK has too little game practice; she starred in the second round match in Las Vegas last week.

Our forecast is the victory of Sharma for the coefficient 1.78 in the BC 1xBid.