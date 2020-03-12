ITF Irapuato: Astra Sharma v Renata Zarazua Live Stream

Astra Sharma v Renata Zarazua. Prediction for the ITF Irapuato match (March 13, 2020)

The current winner of the tournament in Irapuato Astra Sharma on March 13 in the quarterfinal will play against local tennis player Renata Zarazua. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the match.

Astra Sharma

The third tournament in Mexico plays in the current segment of the season Astra Sharma . In Monterrey at the WTA tournament, an Australian tennis player was able to get into the second round. Obviously, Sharma came up in good shape to protect last year’s title in Irapuato.

In the second round of Sharma, due to reliable play on her pitch, Swan was a difficult opponent (6-3, 7-5). The Australian tennis player played against Zarazua last year in Irapuato (6-3, 1-6. 6-4).

Renata Zarazua

The Mexican tennis player Renata Zarazua has been playing regularly at home tournaments for several years already and amazes with her sensational victories. This season, Zarazua has shown herself to be the best at the WTA tournament in Acapulco, where she was able to reach the semifinals. Then the Mexican tennis player passed such well-known representatives of the tour as Stevens (6-4, 6-2) and Zidanshek (6-2, 3-6, 6-2) in the tournament bracket.

In Irapuato, Zarazua did not stop there, confidently went through two circles, beating Shmidlova (7-5, 6-1) and Perin (6-3, 6-4).

Statistics

In a single personal meeting, the victory went to Sharma.

This season, at home tournaments, Zarazua has won five out of six matches.

Zarazua has won eleven victories. She won six times as the underdog of bookmakers.

Forecast

Astra Sharma receives the status of a favorite in the line of bookmakers. We do not think that at the moment the Australian tennis player is superior to her rival in the game. It’s not the first year that Zarazua has been successfully playing at home tournaments; it constantly goes underestimated in the line of bookmakers throughout the season. We offer a forecast for the victory of the home underdog.

Our forecast is the victory of Zarazua for a coefficient of 2.22 in BC Marathon.