ITF Irapuato: Jovana Jovic v Kristina Kuchova live stream, preview, betting tips

Jovana Jovic v Kristina Kuchova. Prediction for the ITF Irapuato match (March 13, 2020)

Jovana Jovic and Kristina Kuchova played each other twice and exchanged victories. On March 13, tennis players in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Irapuato will play among themselves for the third time. Who will win? – read in our forecast for the match.

Jovana Jovic

Serbian tennis player Jovana Jovic regularly performs at tournaments in Mexico. The current season was no exception. Jovana came to Irapuato for the fourth year in a row. I have already defended my points for last year’s quarterfinal and will try to at least repeat the achievement of 2018, when I played in the semifinals of these competitions. Then she lost precisely to today’s rival Kuchova (1-6, 6-7).

According to the tournament bracket, Jovic in the 1/8 finals already won in the role of the underdog of bookmakers over the Gatto-Monticone (6-3, 2-6, 6-2). Before that, in early March, the Serbian tennis player showed herself well in Las Vegas, where she reached the quarterfinals.

Kristina Kuchova

Experienced Slovak tennis player Kristina Kuchova in 2018 played in the final of the tournament in Irapuato. Last year, the tennis player did not play in these competitions. Two years later, performs again in Mexico.

The tournament bracket was not the most difficult on the way to the quarter-finals. In the first round, she outplayed Zhu Amy (6-2, 6-4). In the game of the second round, she managed with Zakarias (6-3, 6-2).

Statistics

In two personal meetings, the tennis players exchanged victories.

In the tournament bracket in Irapuato Kuchova went to the quarterfinals without given sets.

Jovic on the way to the quarter-finals gave one set to Irapuato.

Forecast

Kristina Kuchova in the line of bookmakers receives the status of a favorite with quotes a little less than 1.40 to win. We believe that in such a line for the match there is a reevaluation of Kuchova. At the current tournament, Jovic has already passed two difficult opponents, has played out, is able to keep his pitch. There is no difference in class between tennis players. Odds above 2.60 for Serb win are of interest for betting on underdog.

Our forecast is the victory of Jovic for a coefficient of 2.64 in BC Marathon.