ITF Irapuato: Marcela Zacarias v Kristina Kuchova live stream, preview, betting tips

Marcela Zacarias v Kristina Kuchova. Forecast for the ITF Irapuato match (March 12, 2020)

Zakarias and Kuchova will compete for the right to play in the quarterfinal of the tennis tournament in Irapuato on March 12. We propose in the forecast for the match to assess the chances of tennis players to win.

Marcela Zacarias

Mexican tennis player Marcela Zacarias in her career did not rise above the 181st position in the WTA ranking. He performs mainly at the far from the most prestigious ITF home tournaments, where he is successful. In Irapuato, the last two years, Zakarias lost in the first round.

This time, Zakarias in the first round won against the little-known Contreras Gomez (6-1, 6-4). This victory was the first of the season for Zakarias in the main draw of ITF tournaments.

Kristina Kuchova

Former 71st racket of the world, Kristina Kuchova currently occupies only 171st place. Tennis player alternates performances at ITF tournaments with attempts to break into the main draw of more prestigious competitions.

In Mexico, Kuchova holds the third tournament. In Acapulco, she could not overcome the qualification, and in Monterey in the first round of the main grid she lost to Buzkova (4-6, 2-6).

At the start of the tournament in Irapuato, Kuchova outplayed Zhu Amy (6-2, 6-4). This is not the first time that a Slovak tennis player has performed in Irapuato. In 2018, she reached the finals here.

Statistics

Tennis players will play among themselves for the first time.

The previous two years, Zakarias lost in Irapuato in the first round.

Kuchova’s last visit to Irapuato in 2018 ended in the finals.

Forecast

There is no progress in the game and the results of Zacarias. Slovak tennis player Kuchova due to experience will be able to outplay her rival. Nevertheless, for Christina this will be the third tournament in Mexico, she managed to adapt, play out, it’s time to demonstrate the result at a successful tournament for herself.

