ITF Irapuato: Nadia Podoroshka vs Lara Arruabarrena live stream, preview, betting tips

At the tennis tournament in Irapuato on March 13, the last semi-finalist will be determined in a game between Podoroshka and Arruabarreno. We offer a forecast for a tennis match.

Nadia Poroshka

Last season, 23-year-old Argentinean tennis player Nadia Podoroshka showed herself perfectly and entered the top 200 of the WTA rating. In the 2020 season, the tennis player continues to perform successfully. She has already played 24 matches, in which she only lost three times. On the account of Podoroshka two trophies of ITF tournaments, the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Newport Beach.

In Irapuato, in the first round, Podoroshka passed the experienced Bondarenko at the shoot, and in the second round she won a landslide victory in two sets over Marie Osaka (6-0, 6-4). Clearly on a serious upsurge in current form is the Argentine tennis player.

Lara Arruabarrena

Long gone are the days when Lara Arruabarreno entered the top 100 of the WTA rating and even came close to getting into the top 50. Currently, the Spaniard is in the 154th position.

At the start of the season, Arruabarreno tried her hand at WTA tournaments. However, failed to qualify. Now, even at ITF tournaments, not everything works out with Lara.

In Irapuato, in the first round she defeated Yakupovich, who is on the decline (7-6, 6-1). In the second round match, only in three sets she managed the little-known Osorio Serrano (3-6, 6-0, 6-3).

Statistics

Between themselves Arruabarreno and Poroshka did not play.

In the 2020 season, Podoroshka won 21 of 24 matches.

Arruabarreno has played 13 games since the beginning of the year, in which she won eight victories.

Forecast

This season, Nadia Podoroshka performs much more successfully and is in great shape. Arruabarreno has long ceased to show successful results even at ITF tournaments. We offer a forecast for the victory of the Argentine tennis player.

Our forecast is the victory Podoroshka for a coefficient of 1.75 in BC Marathon.