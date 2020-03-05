It’s a small world: a friend of 17 years girls were sisters

In the US recently there was a case which cannot fail to suggest the idea that “cunning plot moves” creators of soap operas from Mexico or India about how strangers are relatives, can have a very real justification.

So, in Pennsylvania two women after 17 years of friendship found out that they are half-sisters.

Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to UPI.

The publication reports that the 31-year-old Ashley Thomas and 29-year-old Toya Wimberley met in high school and since then were inseparable.

15 years ago, Thomas learned that she was raised by an adoptive father. Who was her biological father, could say only her mother, but she died without naming his name.

To reveal the secret helped a friend of hers. She saw Facebook photos of father Wimberley and recognized him as the man who once met with the mother of Thomas. After that, friends began to suspect that they could be the father. A DNA test confirmed their hunch.

The news shocked the man. According to him, he knew nothing about a child who was born and grew up without him. “I’m hurt by this, but at the same time happy that this beautiful and successful girl was my daughter“—he admitted to journalists.

Thomas Wimberley believe that the discovery explains a lot.

“So that’s why we are so much alike, that’s why we look so similar, that’s why we were inseparable since the sixth grade”, — wrote in Facebook Wimberley.

In June it was reported that the American found the secret children father, a polygamist who had at least eight families. She managed to find five half-sisters and six half-brothers who lived in different States and didn’t know about each other.

