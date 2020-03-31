It’s all over: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lost their status as members of the Royal family

March 31, grandson of the British Queen Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle finally gave up his Royal powers and lost its status as high-ranking members of the Royal family. The couple believes the Royal Sussex in a farewell Instagram post, referring to the 11 millions of its subscribers. They announced that they will no longer use this account.

“As we all experience the world in this moment seems extremely fragile. However, we believe that each person has the potential and opportunity to change the situation — as seen now in the world, in our families, our communities and at the forefront — together we can support each other more… Although you can’t see us here, our work to continue. Thanks to this community for support, inspiration and a shared desire to make the world a better place. We look forward to a speedy reunion with you,” — said in a statement.

As reported a press-the Secretary, in addition to the account in Instagram (which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was opened in April 2019) will no longer be updated also the site SussexRoyal.com. The next few months Megan and Harry will be “focused on his family” and will continue to do everything in their power to support the charitable organizations with whom we cooperate, and also to develop their own new charity project.

Although Harry and Megan will formally retain the titles of Their Royal Highnesses, they’re not going to use them. Ducal titles will remain with them. Harry keeps the sixth place in line of succession to the throne, and his ten-month-old son Archie — seven.

noting that they should pay for it themselves. They replied that the costs for security will be financed from private sources. However, according to the newspaper The Mirror, “private security” will be only a Supplement to the supporting spouses with permanent round-the-clock police officers in London — that is provided by money of the British taxpayer. Thus, according to the insider, the desire of the police to work on a couple ranges “from small to none.”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter