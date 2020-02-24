“It’s dirty”: in Russia, the paramedics dragged the patient on the ground (video)

The network posted a video in Perm region of Russia, the EMTs dragged the patient on the asphalt.

As reported by”the Media”, the passerby asked the paramedics why a person is pulled along the ground, and not carried on a stretcher. And she said: “the Stretcher. He’s all dirty.”

In the Perm edge the EMTs dragged the patient on the asphalt without a stretcher. One of the bystanders asked: You that without a stretcher then driving?

The stretcher for patients. He’s all dirty, replied the paramedic. Now the regional Ministry of health checks. https://t.co/W1DVNQDTpY pic.twitter.com/AwkFaDGJW6 — Mediazone (@mediazzzona) February 24, 2020

As previously reported “FACTS” in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk oblast are investigating the case, when from the car “ambulance” on speed dropped, the patient is the incident was caught on video.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter