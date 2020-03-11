“It’s hard to find the words”: the former wife of Potap emotionally spoke about the collapse of the “Time and Glass”

The news of the collapse of the popular “Time and Glass” was a shock to fans of the band. Producer: Irina Gorovaya knew about the closure of the project earlier, but was unable to restrain his emotions after the official statement soloists Nadia Dorofeeva and Positive. Ex-wife of the captain, with whom they created and developed the project, spoke emotionally about the breakup of the band on his page in Facebook.

“To be honest, it is very difficult to find the words. the right words. For me you are just a band — you’re friends, you’re a team, you are part of the family. In these 10 years we have gone through a huge number of concerts, shooting, concerts, trying, travel. dozens of videos, songs, awards and thousands of concerts, millions of hours of spiritual conversations. It makes me sad. I didn’t think it would be so hard on the filming of the clip “Forever never”, when we watched all of these archival footage — I found this nostalgia” — wrote Irina Gorovaya.

Yesterday the group “Time and Glass” released the latest video for “Never forever”. After six months in Kiev will be held the last concert of the group.

Nadia and Positive will develop as a solo artist, but remains in command of Potap.

