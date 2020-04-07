Ivan Dorn presented a new live album, filmed in Kiev Museum

Иван Дорн презентовал новый лайв-альбом, снятый в киевском музее

Ivan Dorn. Photo: instagram.com/dorn_ivan

Ukrainian singer Ivan Dorn and American producer Seven Davis Jr. presented a 20-minute live.

The video was filmed in the fall of 2019 in the National science and natural history Museum of Kiev.

Live turned multi-genre artists mixed in it favorite styles from house to soul, from dub to jazz.

Songs from the live performances will be included in a joint mini-album musicians, which will be released in the foreseeable future. According to representatives of the mandrel, the idea of a joint album artists hatched about two years, material was recorded during the Studio recordings in Los Angeles and Kiev.

Our first meeting we wrote three songs, and then later we met in Kiev and continued to work on material”, — shared the singer.

