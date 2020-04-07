Ivan Dorn presented a new live album, filmed in Kiev Museum

Ivan Dorn. Photo: instagram.com/dorn_ivan

Ukrainian singer Ivan Dorn and American producer Seven Davis Jr. presented a 20-minute live.

The video was filmed in the fall of 2019 in the National science and natural history Museum of Kiev.

Live turned multi-genre artists mixed in it favorite styles from house to soul, from dub to jazz.

Songs from the live performances will be included in a joint mini-album musicians, which will be released in the foreseeable future. According to representatives of the mandrel, the idea of a joint album artists hatched about two years, material was recorded during the Studio recordings in Los Angeles and Kiev.