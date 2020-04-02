Ivanna Sakhno told how he feels during the treatment of coronavirus

The actress shared that the symptoms began to fade.

Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Ivanna Sakhno said, how is her treatment of the novel coronavirus.

According to Ivanna, symptoms COVID-19 began to fade, and the last few days she felt much better. The actress admitted that even managed to wash the window.

“I have for some time been out of touch. To be enclosed one within the four walls to isolate themselves can be a very valuable experience. My symptoms began to fade and extreme two days I already felt better. Even washed my window! This situation has touched each of us and I hope that with you all as well,” said Sakhno.

She asked our subscribers to continue to stay home and take care of each other.

“The world is amazing and we all want as soon as possible to see egog again. Let’s do the right steps,” said Ivanna.