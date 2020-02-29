Jackie Chan has commented on the rumors about his infection with coronavirus

Recently in the Spanish press appeared information about that the famous Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan was in the hospital with a suspected coronavirus. The celebrity already officially commented on the rumors, assuring fans that he feels great.

On his page on Instagram, the actor posted a post in which he reassured fans: he is not on quarantine. He’s right, and worry no reason.

“Thank you everyone for your concern! I’m totally fine and completely healthy. Please don’t worry. I’m not quarantined. Hope everyone remains healthy and safe,” assured Jackie Chan.

Note, Jackie Chan is seriously concerned about the epidemic of coronavirus infection. Moreover, the famous actor declared readiness to pay a large sum 1 million yuan (more than 142 thousand dollars) to those who manage to invent a cure for the deadly virus.