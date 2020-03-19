Jamal has published a cover song Billy Iles Not the time to die and announced the online concert

Singer Jamal published a cover song Billy Iles No Time to Die from the film about James bond “No time to die”, and also announced the online concert.

“What can musicians do during the quarantine? Play music that inspires. Thank you, that is already filled up my direct ideas the following covers. To be continued…,” wrote Jamal in his Instagram.

She also reported that the online concert will take place on 24 March at 19:00. Where it can be found is not specified, so watch for information in social networks Jamala.

View this post in Instagram Scho mozhut are Robit muzikanti pid hour quarantine? Play music, Yak Nadia. Dyakuyu scho vzhe failed miy direct dejame nastupnogo cavero. Dali bude… ⠀ No Time to Die, friends! All will be good! ⠀ Thank you for the song @billieeilish ⠀ @andrey_chmut @vovasharykov ⠀ PS Online concert obov’yazkovo bude – 24 March 19.00 on ❤ it’s amazing ⠀ #of razorflame #TogetherAtHome The publication is from Jamala (@jamalajaaa) 18 Mar 2020 10:11 PDT

