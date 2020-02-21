Jamal has released a collection of all his duets and collaborations Svoï

Today, 21 February, took place the official digital release of the compilation “Svoï” – a collection of all duets and collaborations Jamala for more than a decade of her singing career.

The collection includes twelve songs, including collaboration with the leader of “Boombox” Andrei Hlavnicka and leader Pianoboy Dmitry Surovym, world-famous ethno-chaos group “DakhaBrakha”, the super-popular Kazakh rapper Jah Khalib, a young star of Ukrainian hip-hop alyona alyona and tracks recorded with a number of electronic projects and musicians.

Also in the track list there’s a new song “Poring” recorded in the year 2020 together with the electronic musician Koloah.

“This collection is the result of my work with performers, arrangers, DJ’s with whom I sympathize with and whom I can call “friends”. Every song on this disc has its own interesting history, but they all have one thing in common – they were created quickly and easily. This is because each of these musicians, there were common themes and match musical tastes. All these collaborations were done in the name of creativity, they can feel the ease and commonality of views”, – said Jamal.

Previously released video clip for the song together, Jamala and alyona alyona “Gal”.

