Jamal shared a sensual picture of her son and husband

The conscious citizens, who are advised not to go to crowded places during the period of quarantine, joined by Ukrainian singer Jamala, who also advises to be home and to spend this time with benefit for themselves. In the network she posted the photo that captivated fans.

In connection with quarantine, which was imposed because of the coronavirus, stars and celebrities adhere to all rules to protect themselves from infection. Once in Ukraine began to record new infections COVID-19, suspended air and bus transportation, close to restaurants, catering establishments, so all are encouraged to work in home mode and without special needs not to leave the house.

According to Jamala, in any difficult situation, and now this is the situation in the whole world, is just to love, just to be with family. She advises to look out for each other and be human.

Stay home! The only clear way out now is quarantine. All afraid, afraid of uncertainty, annoyed by everything, absolutely everything to lose financially. The most important thing is to stay healthy and alive! Remember this, – said the singer.

All the celebrities who do not have enough time before the family can now fully enjoy a joint leisure with their the most expensive. So, Jamal is quick to snuggle in bed with her husband Bekir, the son Emir-Rahman and dog Bud

Such a sweet photo and pretty amazed fans of the singer. “The whole family is together, and very soon you will have 5”, “Great photo – a cozy, family run, good”, “Sunny photo”, “Incredible family” – write in the comments under the photo.

Note, the government advises citizens to be quarantined and stay home, and stick to the simple rules that will help to reduce the risk of infection.