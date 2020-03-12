Jamal, Tarabarova and other Ukrainian stars reacted to the quarantine in Ukraine

Illustration Of LeMonade

Wednesday, March 11 the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision to introduce nationwide quarantine due to the threat of the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The news has had time to react, some Ukrainian celebrities.

One of the first to the news responded to the singer Svetlana Tarabarova. The artist invited his fans to “gather together” every Thursday during the live broadcast on her page in Instagram. She is ready to respond to questions of followers and even to sing songs in order.

Quarantine is the verdict? 12 Mar quarantined and prohibited events… Hopefully not for long, and soon we’ll meet at concerts in every corner of Ukraine”, — said the singer.

Jamal urged fans not to panic, and also shared her secrets of prevention.

Often ventilate the room, use a humidifier. Be sure to wash my hands with soap, wash out the nose with a special solution or just as plain soap. Still use oxolinic ointment,” wrote the singer.

In turn, the group of KAZKA took the decision to postpone its tour to 28 cities of Ukraine.

The decision was made by our team above all with care for the health of spectators and team members and on the recommendation of the Ministry of health of Ukraine on the organization and events of mass gathering of people,” explains the musician.

While there is no official document with a detailed explanation of the conditions of the regulations, the cancellation of public events. Therefore no reason for the cancellation of the concerts,” wrote the musicians from the band O. Torvald.

TV presenter Kateryna Osadcha noted that the transfer of “high life” will be released on schedule on Saturday.