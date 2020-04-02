Jamal was fascinated by the network noticeably rounded tummy

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Джамала очаровала сеть заметно округлым животиком

The famous Ukrainian singer, winner of Eurovision 2016 Jamal is in the last months of pregnancy. Network star shared with followers a cute photo which has quite a rounded tummy.

Pandemic coronavirus and quarantine, which are all Ukrainians, has made significant adjustments in people’s lives. It did not avoid celebrities.

Jamal says in his blog that her first pregnancy she spent very active: work, sport, meeting friends. She had an endless series of shootings in shows, programmes, interviews, concerts. The star even managed to do yoga and swimming.

“Most of this pregnancy I have been active. And now I find it hard to slow down and spend all the time at home. Many say: “Expecting a baby? Class! Relax, lie, have fun.” I’m not used to this. Therefore, it remains to continue to make music, record covers, giving interviews on Skype and try to eat less”, – said the singer.

The singer also said that it is important to support those who are about to give birth, because it is “a very difficult job to take care of a Man.”

“I wish you health to absolutely everyone! Sending you my support and love,” wrote Jamal.

Джамала очаровала сеть заметно округлым животиком

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article