Jamal was fascinated by the network noticeably rounded tummy

The famous Ukrainian singer, winner of Eurovision 2016 Jamal is in the last months of pregnancy. Network star shared with followers a cute photo which has quite a rounded tummy.

Pandemic coronavirus and quarantine, which are all Ukrainians, has made significant adjustments in people’s lives. It did not avoid celebrities.

Jamal says in his blog that her first pregnancy she spent very active: work, sport, meeting friends. She had an endless series of shootings in shows, programmes, interviews, concerts. The star even managed to do yoga and swimming.

“Most of this pregnancy I have been active. And now I find it hard to slow down and spend all the time at home. Many say: “Expecting a baby? Class! Relax, lie, have fun.” I’m not used to this. Therefore, it remains to continue to make music, record covers, giving interviews on Skype and try to eat less”, – said the singer.

The singer also said that it is important to support those who are about to give birth, because it is “a very difficult job to take care of a Man.”

“I wish you health to absolutely everyone! Sending you my support and love,” wrote Jamal.