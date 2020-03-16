The Director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” James Gunn has released a list of movies that you can watch on quarantine due to the coronavirus.

In a selection published in the Twitter of the Director, includes:

“Bob and Carol, Ted and Alice” (1969) Director Paul Mazursky; “Villain” (2017) Ben Jong-Gil; “Sweet poison” (1968) Noel black; “The Wanderers” (1979) Philip Kaufman; “Mother” (2009) Pona Joon-Ho; “Zombie with a single shot!” (2017) Sinitiro Ueda; “Bad Lieutenant” (2009) Werner Herzog; “The yellow sea” (2010) On Hanjin; “Glory to the conquering hero” (1944) Preston Sturges; “A fistful of dynamite” (1971) by Sergio Leone.

Previously Director James Gunn to the end of the filming has published a poster of “suicide Squad 2”.

Recall the shooting of the sequel of the series “Carnival row” stopped due to the coronavirus, Orlando bloom quarantined.