James Gunn has released a list of movies that you can watch on quarantine
The Director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” James Gunn has released a list of movies that you can watch on quarantine due to the coronavirus.
In a selection published in the Twitter of the Director, includes:
- “Bob and Carol, Ted and Alice” (1969) Director Paul Mazursky;
- “Villain” (2017) Ben Jong-Gil;
- “Sweet poison” (1968) Noel black;
- “The Wanderers” (1979) Philip Kaufman;
- “Mother” (2009) Pona Joon-Ho;
- “Zombie with a single shot!” (2017) Sinitiro Ueda;
- “Bad Lieutenant” (2009) Werner Herzog;
- “The yellow sea” (2010) On Hanjin;
- “Glory to the conquering hero” (1944) Preston Sturges;
- “A fistful of dynamite” (1971) by Sergio Leone.
Previously Director James Gunn to the end of the filming has published a poster of “suicide Squad 2”.
Recall the shooting of the sequel of the series “Carnival row” stopped due to the coronavirus, Orlando bloom quarantined.