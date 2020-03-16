James Gunn has released a list of movies that you can watch on quarantine

Джеймс Ганн опубликовал список фильмов, которые можно посмотреть на карантине

The Director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” James Gunn has released a list of movies that you can watch on quarantine due to the coronavirus.

In a selection published in the Twitter of the Director, includes:

  1. “Bob and Carol, Ted and Alice” (1969) Director Paul Mazursky;
  2. “Villain” (2017) Ben Jong-Gil;
  3. “Sweet poison” (1968) Noel black;
  4. “The Wanderers” (1979) Philip Kaufman;
  5. “Mother” (2009) Pona Joon-Ho;
  6. “Zombie with a single shot!” (2017) Sinitiro Ueda;
  7. “Bad Lieutenant” (2009) Werner Herzog;
  8. “The yellow sea” (2010) On Hanjin;
  9. “Glory to the conquering hero” (1944) Preston Sturges;
  10. “A fistful of dynamite” (1971) by Sergio Leone.

