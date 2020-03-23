James Gunn said, who will return in “Guardians of the Galaxy”

James Gunn confirmed that the third part kinokomiksa “Guardians of the galaxy” will once again be one of the most popular characters.

On a question from a fan about whether the new film to star his brother Sean, the Director answered: “What will the guards without Krapina?”.

We will remind, at the end of “Guardians of the galaxy 2” is shown after the credits, Croglin Alfandari learning to manage managed a whistling arrow, which he got from Yondu Odonta. Rezultatom training was the fact that the weapons pierced Drax.