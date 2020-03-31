James McAvoy donated money to fight coronavirus

Famous Scottish actor James McAvoy donated a large sum to the Fund for the support of doctors who are fighting the spread of coronavirus. According to the British newspaper The Guardian. it is about 275 thousand pounds sterling.

The leading roles in the film series “X-Men” has allocated funds money to support the efforts of physicians, who on Thursday launched a special page on the Internet with an appeal to help buy personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves because, as mentioned in the statement, “they feel that going to war without armor”.

As a result, managed to collect more than 440000 pounds, surpassing the original target of £ 200,000, which was later increased to 500,000 pounds. One of the doctors standing behind this project, Dr. Saladi of Masand, said:”We are shocked and literally dumb from trust and faith in us that showed unknown people.”

Fans of the actor can see him in 2019 in the film “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”, which did not demonstrate impressive results at the box office. About his further plans are unknown.