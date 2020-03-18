Jamie Foxx will shoot a film about brothers-pastors

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Джейми Фокс снимет фильм о братьях-пасторах

Winner of the award “Oscar” Jamie Foxx will remove religious drama, “When we pray” (“When We Pray”).

Fox wrote the script of the film together with Donald Caldwell. This will be the second feature film Fox Director after his debut film “Star weekend” with Robert Downey Jr. and Gerard Butler.

In the center of the story, a picture — two brothers who become pastors in different churches in the same County. One of the brothers modernizes its arrival, and the second is a more traditional way, but soon realizes that his Church is in need of financial assistance.

Production should begin in late 2020. To produce the project will be Cinema Libre Studio.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
