Japan lost famous Ukrainian athlete Borisenko

Ukrainian runner and coach in skiing Alexey Borisenko has gone missing in Japan after he decided to climb the mount Fuji. This was reported by his friends, placing the posts in the Facebook athlete.

It is noted that Borisenko came to Japan to participate in the marathon, but the competition was canceled due to the coronavirus. On the plane to Ukraine, he sat down, and the hotel was left to his things.

According to information from social networks, Alex went to mount Fuji.

“On the eve went 10th day of his absence, but officially the search operation does not begin”, – is spoken in the message.

According to the police of Japan, in connection with bad weather conditions, the official operation will not begin prior to Wednesday, March 11, so the athlete will find in private.