Jared Leto almost died while climbing the mountain

Jared Leto told how recently was “on the verge of death”, published a photo in his Instagram.

48-year-old Jared loves outdoor activities and sports. The singer travels frequently and regularly engaged in rock climbing. On the eve of the Summer almost fell from the Red Rock mountains in Nevada.

“I don’t want to dramatize, but today is the day I almost died. I’m a professional rock climber Alex Honnold fell off a cliff. I looked up, and a few seconds my safety rope broke while I was hanging out at an altitude of about 600 feet,” wrote Jared in the network.

He posted a few photos taken during the ascent where you can see the ill-fated belay rope.

“I remember looking down at the ground. It was a strange point – less fear, more reality and a touch of melancholy. Adrenaline appeared after I returned to the rock. But we survived it all and survived. In General, it was pretty fun. We continued to climb the mountain and at night,” he added.

Currently, the musician is all right. He was not injured.