Jared Leto and the living vampire poster kinokomiksa “Morbius”

In the Network appeared the poster for the upcoming film “Morbius” with Jared Leto in the title role. Viewers are shown a combination in one picture of a human face and vampire face. Picture published edition Comic-Con, so it’s unknown whether his Studio is Sony as official.

In the movie “Morbus” tells about a scientist with a rare disease, which the search of drugs led to the fact that he turned into a vampire. Previously the producer AVI Arad said in an interview:

Wait until you see how it looks in the film. You will like what we have done with this character. We are very fortunate that an actor like Jared Leto, wanted to have your character in kynoselen Marvel. As before luck with the same desire Tom hardy (the performer of the role of venom in the same movie). But they are hard to get to do what they want. And they wanted to play the role of characters, not like them in real life. So did these projects.

The production of the movie “Morbius” was completed before the start of the pandemic coronavirus. The stage of post-production is still ongoing, but remote work should not significantly affect its rate. It is therefore possible that this film will have a premiere date will change less than others. Currently, the show is scheduled for July 31.