The artist almost two weeks was “outside of civilization”, going on meditation.

Well-known musician and frontman of 30 Seconds to Mars Jared Leto didn’t know about the pandemic coronavirus. The musician announced on the page of a musical group in Instagram.

Summer reported that 12 days went to the desert for meditation. The musician had no contact with the outside world. Thus, the singer missed the information about the mass spread of the deadly virus COVID-19.

Summer noted that he returned “in a radically different world.” He noted that he receives many messages from friends and family, and also trying to get accustomed to the situation.

The musician wished the fans good health and called on them without having to leave the house.