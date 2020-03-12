Jared Leto was asked to name a Park in Kiev, his name

American actor, lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars Jared Leto posted on his page in Instagram video shot during one of his trips to Kiev.

“One of my favorite things during his visits to Kiev – all the bridges that I rise. I heard they shut this rusty old bridge, on which they worked for 20 years… This place is awesome and many people love to spend time there. Maybe they could turn it into a Park? “Park Summer” would sound well,” the musician wrote.

In the video he goes on a fishing bridge.

Jared Leto with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars came to Kiev last July 2019 festival UPark.

Musician 6 December 2019 celebrated the 48 th anniversary. He is the winner of an Oscar, a Golden globe award and screen actors Guild USA.