Jason Statham refused to work on a Comedy because of the rating

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Джейсон Стэтхэм отказался от работы над комедией из-за рейтинга

Finally official: woody Harrelson will replace Jason Statham in a Comedy “People from Toronto”, which dropped out of the project six weeks before shooting began.

It turned out, the reason is simple: Statham wanted the film received the adult rating of R, but the Studio insisted on PG-13.

The tape will tell you about the killer and the ordinary guy from new York who accidentally confused with each other. To untangle the situation the characters have to join forces.

Acts directed by Patrick Hughes. The premiere is scheduled for November 20, 2020.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
