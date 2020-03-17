Javier Bardem in trailer for “Unelected roads”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Хавьер Бардем в трейлере фильма "Неизбранные дороги"

Official trailer of the drama “Unelected roads” is already on our website. Watch the trailer at the link – https://kinoafisha.ua/films/neizbranne-dorogi#trailers

The main roles in the film played by Javier Bardem, El fanning and Salma Hayek.

The plot of the film. The day that promised him (Javier Bardem), only the routine becomes the intersection of many lives. Bohemian life, difficult career of a musician in Manhattan, mad love, the birth of his daughter and escape to a Greek island full of temptations. Today it like happens again…

More information about the film can be found on our website.


