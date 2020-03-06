Jealousy cripples: the guy decided to disfigure the girl’s face after her words about the breakup (photo)

Bouts of jealousy — not the best time to address important issues in relations between two people, and such periods can end badly even for happy couples.

About one of such stories tells The British The Sun.

It is reported that 30-year-old resident of the UK Emma Bignall seriously suffered at the hands of her boyfriend Jack, who could just mutilate, if not for the help of neighbors.

According to the publication, when the young people met on the Dating site Tinder, a future life seemed to them in the pink color: both young (Jack was 32), beautiful, successful at work.

But gradually the young man began to show traits of jealousy, which was akin to schizophrenia, he began to check her correspondence on the phone, demanded a report on every minute, tracking her movements via mobile applications.

The apotheosis of hysteria was the moment when he Emma accidentally sent one of your friends his pictures and he replied to her praises and like.

They had serious conversation, during which the woman said was tired of jealousy and will leave from Jack.

After that, Tom had this crazy idea to ruin Emma’s appearance so that she could not please anyone else. The next evening he started to fulfill his crazy ideas, began methodically to strike her blows, while trying to hit it in the face.

“He just wanted to ruin my appearance that I no longer wanted,” — said Bignall.

Fortunately, the heart-rending cries of the woman ran to neighbors who called the police and saved Emma. Jack was arrested and sentenced to a prison term of 15 months.

