Jealousy of Tina Karol and hugs Dan Balan: highlights the second “knockout” “the Voice of the country-10”

In the broadcast channel “1+1” was the second live vocal knockout of the tenth season of the popular project “Golos Krainy”. At this time, for the right to live in fought members of team star coach Dan Balan.

The first came on the scene a history teacher Nazar yatsyshyn.

Dan Balan just turned me upside down, — said Nazarov. — If I came to the project, I will go to the end.

Nazar performed the legendary hit “Forever young” burst into tears in the final.

— Crystal clear! — admired Tina. — It’s just out of competition.

You have to be in the final — admitted Potap.

You’re just some kind of emerald, which can do great things, ‘said Dan, giving the party first place on my team.

For participating in live broadcasts and fought the star of the show “Papa” Daria Petroica. Dan Balan “stole” it from Tina Karol on stage vocal battle.

— I don’t feel above anyone — I am just a member like everyone, I’m just as scared and everything that is happening to me now — for the first time, — the girl admitted. — Thanks to “Voice of the country” I became the person people recognize me on the street and they call me “Dora” and not “Liza”. I want to prove to myself and all Ukraine — this is my spot assigned to me.

Daria sang the song Kvitka Cisyk — “Oh, go sleep.”

You’re just fascinated me, — admitted Tina.

— If the last time the won the actress, now singer, — said Dima Monatic. — I think you deserve first place.

— It was the highest level! – admired Dan Balan, giving Daria the first place.

— I was very pleased that Dan put me on the first chair, and I some time even it lasted, — admitted “FACTS” Dasha. I had a feeling that I’ll just reach the fourth and change on the bench of spare. When I realized what took place in the live shows, I felt a shock. All the guys are very strong, I understand how hard it was for the coach to choose among. Participation in the live broadcasts — it’s a crazy responsibility, and I thank the whole team that she accepted me.

— What you now hold?

— I’m one of those people who are for isolation. I don’t leave home without extreme necessity. Not so much to save himself, how many others, and show respect to those who are forced to work to support the life of all of us. Quarantined I cook to eat, clean, watch TV shows, play musical instruments. It’s time to be with loved ones and with themselves. I think the world after the quarantine won’t be the same, maybe people will become kinder, after all, just bored each other.

A fan of Dracula and outrageous member of the team Dan Balan — Christina Karabanov has performed on stage a song Reamonn — “Supergirl”. As recognized by the trainer to the stars, this song is one of his favorites.

— I love this song, now that would sound on stage, you don’t know, — admired Dan Balan. She is in my playlist for 11 years, and finally found an artist who will be able to perform it on stage for real.

Dan Balan began to dance from the first notes.

— Don’t be jealous! — only said it to Tina Karol.

— Are you Flirty! exclaimed Tina after the performance of Christina. — I’d give you third place.

— You this song was a real star, ‘said Dan. — You are a super girl!

Dan Balan gave Christine the third place.

Singer from Kazakhstan Indira edilbaeva became the absolute record holder Youtube views of her performances on “the Voice.”

Dan felt that I can do more, this is for me the real reward, said Indira. I want this difficult time to please the audience with songs.

Indira sang the hit of Eros Ramazzotti and Tina Turner “Cose della vita”.

— Are you a future star! — recognized Potap.

— As the universe can combine such beauty and voice? — admired Nastya Kamensky.

— You — a godsend for my team, — said Dan, giving Indira the first place. — I believe in you!

Xu Chuan young student from China who came to Ukraine two years ago to study the Ukrainian language and songs. On the “knockouts” for the first time he sang in English, performing the legendary hit of Whitney Houston “I Have Nothing”.

Xu is very concerned about what is happening in his home country and in the world, he has not seen his family for a long time, and therefore admits that before going on stage it is difficult to cope with anxiety and emotions.

— It is a pity that my success still can’t see my family, said Xu. — Now the problem with the virus, unfortunately, touched and Ukraine. I love this country, I want my performance to give support to all people who believe that we will overcome this disease — and all will be well.

— You were not very confident on stage, — said Tina. — But you are special and I want you to stay in the show.

— You have a big credit of trust, — said Dima Monatic and gave him third place.

— Compared to other rooms, you were not the strongest — recognized Dan Balan. – I have no place for you.

Xu went to “the bench”.

Came on the scene Galina Rudik — teacher vocals.

— The project proved that I can be a singer, ‘said Galina. — Want to write songs and give them to the people. My place is in live broadcasting of “the Voice”.

Hit “Alone” made me dance, all the audience in the hall.

— Do you feel that you walk in the footsteps of his coach, — said Tina.

— You have a very interesting voice, but looking at those who are in the team — you really need to work, — said Nastya Kamensky.

— And I see Galina in the final, as well as other participants, acknowledged Dan Balan. — With whom would I like to go next? I give you fourth place.

Christina Karabanov, offended by the coach, moved to “the bench”.

His talent showed a housewife Tamara Baluk — a mother of two children.

— This project is the dream of my life, — admitted Tamara. For my family I want to open new.

Tamara performed the hit Sam brown “Stop”.

— Well done, you went beyond your comfort, — said Nastya Kamensky.

— That was a good speech — recognized Dan Balan, landing Tamara on “the bench”. — You’re a diva! But, alas, I have no place in the team.

Came on the scene Anastasia Baloch — a fan of Dan Balan.

— That’s my main dream is to bring the coach to win, said Anastasia. — I believe that everything will be fine and Dan just can’t put me in the chair.

Nastya performed their hit “Summertime Sadness”.

— You have an amazing voice, — said Potapov. — For you has no boundaries! You deserve the first places in the team is Given.

You very organic — declared Tina. — I’d give fourth place.

— Nastya artist with a capital letter, — decided Dan Balan, giving the participant the first place.

On the “bench” had to sit Galina Rudik. Dan Balan goodbye, embraces his former pupils, assuring that there will always be to support it.

Completed the performance of the team Roman Susanin — the winner of the show “the Voice.Diti-2”.

It is important to me to give to all the faith, — said Roman, leaving the scene.

Roman sang the band’s song “Беz you like” — “SOR of sapalli”.

The atmosphere on “Golos the country-10” mesmerizing, I’m happy that I decided to come to the project, — admitted “FACTS” in the novel. — Honestly, I imagine that will be a tough competition between participants, but in fact it is not. I found friends, we communicate, share experience, conduct joint is now live for subscribers in social networks.

Roman admitted that he now feels more responsibility before each performance, because, as guy says, when he participated in a vocal show six years ago, was just a dreamy child.

— On the show “the Voice. Diti” I didn’t think about performance and repertoire — just singing from the heart, — said Roman. — And now I feel more responsibility, listen carefully to all installations of the coach and want every room was sincere for the people.

— You’re like a son to me, ‘said Tina after his speech. Roma inspired me to write a song “Ukraine — TSE ti”. You in our gene pool. Your performance was Ukrainian. Like borscht, which does not spoil.

— It was not 100 percent cool, — said Potapov.

— You have not grown up to live broadcasts the adult “Voices” — was supported by wife Nastya.

— I’d like to go further, but you need more time, ‘said Dan. — And the other artist is ready.

Dan Balan sent the Novel to “the bench”.

Exactly ten seconds had coaches to commit “theft”. I pressed the button, Tina, taking a Novel Susanina.

Team members Dan Balan, which took place in the live shows: Nazar yatsyshyn, Daria Petrozhitskaya, Indira edilbaeva, Anastasia Balog and Maria Kondratenko, which Dan Balan “stolen” from the team MONATIK. Recall that the first decided on their quarterfinalists MONATIK: Sergey Ashapatov, Lida Lee, Sergey novel and Melun Pass.

On the next broadcast knockouts the team will play Potap and Nastya Kamenskikh. Recall the live broadcasts will be held without spectators.

