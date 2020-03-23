Jean-Jacques Goldman dedicates a song to the hospital staff !

Share on Facebook

To support and encourage the staff of the hospital, the singer Jean-Jacques Goldman intends his song “Change the life”.

On the air of ” Change your life “, Jean-Jacques Goldman pays tribute to the hospital staff in song. It highlights the courage of the nurses and doctors. MCE Tv explain to you.

Appointment same day, same time. Every night, the French pass the head through their window. The reason for this ? They applaud the hospital staff for their courage in the face of the virus Covid-19.

Also, a lot of stars want to raise awareness of their virtual community on social networks. This is the case of Neymar. He asks his subscribers not to forget this meeting symbolic.

Just like the rapper Rohff ! The latter takes advantage of its popularity to remind fans of the courage of the nurses and doctors in the face of this pandemic. It affects more and more of the world !

Then, the singer Jean-Jacques Goldman is also setting ! On the air of ” life-Changing “, one of his greatest hits, the artist changes his or her text. And it is Nolwenn Leroy who posted on Instagram !

Jean-Jacques Goldman changes his words

On this video, we see Jean-Jacques Goldman-facing camera. Thus, the latter written comments on its publication : “They are saving our lives 🥺🙏🏼👏🏼💪🏼❤️#thank you #solidarity #jjg #covid_19″.

“It is of the fathers and mothers, doctors, stretcher-bearers. Caregivers, nurses, security officers who have a thousand reasons to stay indoors. But their own reason not to let him fall. “

“Thank you, the bakers, the policies, the crews, railway workers, the military… Thank you to all those that I forget. (…) The researchers are going to find, but they need us all. “

Moreover, Jean-Jacques Goldman ends his piece with a sentence that leaves no one indifferent. ” Then be careful, and be proud of it “. In any case, his song proved a massive hit ! Everyone congratulate him !

Just look at the comments to believe it ! Fans of Jean-Jacques Goldman are not stingy of kind words ! In fact, some thanked him in turn for this beautiful song !