Jean Paul Gaultier changes the concept of working on the couture line

Brand Jean-Paul Gaultier is restarted — now every season, different designers will create a couture collection.

The first designer invited to the role of creative Director Jean Paul Gaultier, became Chitose Abe — founder of sacai.

Recall, Chitose Abe has created the brand Sacai in 1999, with the support of Rei Kawakubo, with whom he worked in Comme des Garcons. Since 2011, Sacai shows the collection of pret-a-porter fashion Week in Paris. Chitose Abe loves unexpected contrasts and plays with textures and proportions and kind of reinvents the concept of elegance.

As we know, Jean-Paul Gaultier has announced that it will no longer work on fashion collections. At the last show in the same month, he celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of his fashion career.