Jeff Russo spoke about “Star trek 4”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Джефф Руссо рассказал о "Звездном пути 4"

The composer of the TV series “Star trek: Picard” Jeff Russo touched on the subject of the fourth part of the movie “Star trek”.

It is reported that the film company Paramount will trust him with writing music for the future film and said that he recently talked with the Director and screenwriter of the project Noah Hawley about the possible musical ideas. The composer noted that the film goes on.

“Nothing has been decided definitively. The film is still under development and is still being written the script, all you need to set the record straight, so who knows what will happen?”, said Russo.

Recall that in November 2019, it became known that Paramount has hired Noah Hawley (TV series “Legion”, “Fargo”) for the position of screenwriter and film Director.

Maria Batterbury

