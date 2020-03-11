Jenna Dewan became a mother for the second time

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дженна Дьюэнн стала мамой во второй раз

Have celebrity the boy was born.

Famous American actress and dancer Jenna Dewan who marries Steve Qazi, bore him a child.

So, a celebrity, on 6 March, the second time became a mother. About that Jenna just said in his Instagram. The star posted a black-and-white picture, which appeared with a tiny baby on his chest.

“And that’s the way our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond! Welcome to the world little angel!”, – a touching written Duann.

Also, the actress said the couple named the boy – Callum Michael rebel Kazi.

Shared photo baby son and new dad. In his photoblog Steve Qazi published black-and-white photograph, like a tiny hand of the baby cling to his finger.

“In an instant our universe vanished! Welcome to the Land, star baby,” wrote the lover of Duan.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
