Jenna Dewan became a mother for the second time

Have celebrity the boy was born.

Famous American actress and dancer Jenna Dewan who marries Steve Qazi, bore him a child.

So, a celebrity, on 6 March, the second time became a mother. About that Jenna just said in his Instagram. The star posted a black-and-white picture, which appeared with a tiny baby on his chest.

“And that’s the way our hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond! Welcome to the world little angel!”, – a touching written Duann.

Also, the actress said the couple named the boy – Callum Michael rebel Kazi.

Shared photo baby son and new dad. In his photoblog Steve Qazi published black-and-white photograph, like a tiny hand of the baby cling to his finger.

“In an instant our universe vanished! Welcome to the Land, star baby,” wrote the lover of Duan.