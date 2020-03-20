Jennifer aniston commented on the situation with coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дженнифер Энистон прокомментировала ситуацию с коронавирусом

Jennifer aniston did not remain aloof from the epidemic of the coronavirus, which has covered the whole world.

“Now is a crazy time. But remember, the best thing we can do now is to stay in the loop, keep calm and isolate themselves from society to slow the spread of the virus. It is very important to take this seriously and think not only about themselves but about other people. If you are young and healthy, remember that self-isolation is created not only for your benefit but for the safety of those people who are at risk. We need to stick together!” – wrote the actress in the social network.

Also, Jen posted pictures of the doctors, tired after work and thanked them for their work.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article