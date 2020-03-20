Jennifer aniston commented on the situation with coronavirus

Jennifer aniston did not remain aloof from the epidemic of the coronavirus, which has covered the whole world.

“Now is a crazy time. But remember, the best thing we can do now is to stay in the loop, keep calm and isolate themselves from society to slow the spread of the virus. It is very important to take this seriously and think not only about themselves but about other people. If you are young and healthy, remember that self-isolation is created not only for your benefit but for the safety of those people who are at risk. We need to stick together!” – wrote the actress in the social network.

Also, Jen posted pictures of the doctors, tired after work and thanked them for their work.