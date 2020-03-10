Jennifer garner saved the movie with Ben Affleck

A film called “offside”, in which the main role was played by Ben Affleck, was on the verge of closing. And only thanks to the efforts of the former wife of actor Jennifer garner, Affleck has pulled out of the next binge, the shooting was brought to an end. This was stated by the Director of the film Gavin O’connor.

“Well, I’ll tell you what happened. When we started preparing for the filming, Ben snapped. In the end, he was in the clinic, and I didn’t know whether to continue the production of the film. In the Studio were convinced that he’s done. But his wife Jennifer garner called me and told me that he took a basketball to a rehabilitation center. She said, “Gavin, he asks me to say to you, please don’t close the picture. He really wants be in it,” said he.

According to the Director, he was able to see Affleck in a week when “he passed the first stage of treatment.” “We spent an afternoon together, trying to work out a schedule that would be acceptable to him, because for him this moment was important to recover and try to get back on the path of sobriety,” added O’connor.

Note that, despite all efforts, the film “Out of play” showed a very modest result in the premiere weekend, collecting only eight and a half million dollars.