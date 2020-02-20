Jennifer Lawrence will play in the Comedy about the asteroid killer

Jennifer Lawrence will play in a fantastic Comedy called “don’t look up”, which is going to make for the streaming service Netflix directed by Adam McKay.

According to the publication Variety, the plot will be built around two astronomers who go on a media tour to warn humanity about the approach of a large asteroid that will destroy the planet Earth.

According to McKay, “it is very inspiring to the possibility of cooperation with Lawrence”.

“Adam’s working out just fine when it comes to creating intelligent, relevant and ridiculing our culture of movies, even if he predicts the imminent death of the planet, we are pleased to add this project to our list before everything is really over,” commented the head of the film division of Netflix, Scott Stuber.

The shooting will start in April 2020, the release date is not appointed yet.

The last directorial work of Adam McKay – movie “Power” was presented to the public in 2018, and claimed for eight gongs. Career Jennifer Lawrence recently was not so well.