Jennifer Lawrence will play in the new Comedy don’t look up from Director of Power

Director Adam McKay (“the Authority”, “shorting”) is working on a new film “don’t look up” and have already decided on the lead actress.

According to Variety, the Comedy will play Jennifer Lawrence (“the Hunger games”, “Red Sparrow”).

The film tells of two astronomers who discover that six months later the planet will destroy the meteorite. They go on a world tour, to warn humanity about the death, but the people full of distrust and accuse the heroes of lying.

Previously, the project was assigned to the Paramount, but now switched to Netflix.

Shooting will begin in April, premiere scheduled for the end of 2020.

