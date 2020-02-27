Jennifer Lopez and Shakira covered by more than 1,300 reports !

Share on Facebook

The two stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are covered by more than 1,300 reports ! It explains everything.

Why Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are covered by more than 1,300 complaints ? It is a story that goes back to their show of Super Bowl in 2020. Moreover, the two stars had started the fire at half-time. A real show ! However, this was not to the liking of everyone.

In fact, the federal communications Commission has received more than 1,000 complaints after the benefits of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. 1 312 complaints to be precise, people from 49 states in the United states. For the time being, Jennifer Lopez is Shakira has not responded to these complaints. But what has happened in the past ?

The show is Jennifer Loper and Shakira

During the mid-time of the Super Bowl in 2020 the two women had given a benefit for the less spectacular. Moreover, two weeks after the show, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira is still a of the american press. The two stars are in the eye of the cyclone. But why ? More than 1300 complaints recorded against the two stars. Moreover, 140 people of Texas have declared that the uniforms of the two stars were not ” appropriate “. In fact, according to these same people, they show too much of their body. They also complain that the show was ” 100 % of the sex and not a show for family and friends. “Some parents have even described the spectacle of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira of” show porn “.

If the required minor young women their have collected more than 1000 complaints, the nudity of men does not bother yet not as much. In fact, only 50 people were deeply offended by the performance, Adam Levine of Maroon 5. Yet here was one that was topless. The nipples of the star, therefore, were not as much upset that the outfits of J. Lo and Shakira ? It is, therefore, that the inequality of treatment between men and women is still current. Also, remember in 2004, the scandal of the ” Nipplegate “. At that time Janet Jackson had had an accident of a suit which had unveiled a part of the chest of the star. In the end, his career had greatly suffered from this incident.