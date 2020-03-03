Jennifer Lopez explained why not in a hurry to get married

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: instagram.com/quayaustralia

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez gave a Frank interview to a famous TV presenter Oprah Winfrey during Oprah 2020 Vision Tour in Los Angeles.

During the interview, the star explained why so long pulls with marriage, says Oprah Magazine.

As admitted the singer, she is in no hurry to get married because he doesn’t want it to be in a hurry, as all past times.

It’s very funny because when we got engaged, I thought, we’re getting married in a few months ?! Your old way of thinking back together with this whole hopeless romantic nonsense, I was married three times. He said, “whatever you wanted to do, we can discuss it”. I said, “But if we’re going to live together for the rest of our days, what’s the rush? If we are really going to be partners. If we really try to build together what none of us had or we thought we had. And we’ll take attention of all of our children and show them what you never had,” said the singer.

Recall that in March last year Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced his engagement.

For J. Lo this will be the fourth marriage for Rodriguez to second. Both have from previous relationships have two children.